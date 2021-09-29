Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Shares Up 23.4%

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) shot up 23.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.97. 430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Separately, Barclays cut Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Small and Micro Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Corporate, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

