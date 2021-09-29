Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,789,532 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 351.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789,532 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $127,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.24 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

