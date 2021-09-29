Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 31,053 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 31,053 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of Northrop Grumman worth $122,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $358.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $360.26 and its 200 day moving average is $356.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on NOC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.64.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

