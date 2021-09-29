Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 143,546 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $152,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 85,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,545,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,615,000. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 160,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,021,000 after acquiring an additional 21,011 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,698.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROK stock opened at $296.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.99. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.51 and a fifty-two week high of $327.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

