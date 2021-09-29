Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,201,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 342,433 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $118,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

PGR opened at $90.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.82. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

