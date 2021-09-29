Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,485 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.36% of Constellation Brands worth $161,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STZ opened at $209.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.04.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

