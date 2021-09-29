Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 36.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 634,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 358,540 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $103,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,561,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,607,004,000 after acquiring an additional 56,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,346,000 after acquiring an additional 56,085 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,330,000 after acquiring an additional 35,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 783,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

JBHT stock opened at $171.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $184.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.