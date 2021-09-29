Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $99.45 Million Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,678,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.12% of Sealed Air worth $99,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 4.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Sealed Air by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air stock opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.10. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

