Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $110.74 Million Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 626,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,744,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,220,167,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $800,752,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,663,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,771,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 4,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.72, for a total transaction of $863,396.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,510,812. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXON opened at $177.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -164.43 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.17 and a 200-day moving average of $162.26. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

