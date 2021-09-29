Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,830,697 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 42.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,468,475 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,830,697 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $107,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.93.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

