Bank of Nova Scotia Has $44.82 Million Stock Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,112,186 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 641,926 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $44,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRIP. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.36. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

