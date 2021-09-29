Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,462 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.06% of General Dynamics worth $32,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 61,882 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.1% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 14.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.83.

GD opened at $197.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $206.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

