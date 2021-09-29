Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 144,220 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,538 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 144,220 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $51,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $201.12 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.39.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

