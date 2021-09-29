Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Takes $227,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,887 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 119.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 536.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 604.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,700 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Shares of T opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.