Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases New Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $764,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $691,000. Round Hill Asset Management purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $9,546,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000.

OGN opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

