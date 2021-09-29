Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 750 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 27.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.10. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

