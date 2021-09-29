Bard Associates Inc. Invests $201,000 in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $74,000.

PAVE opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.