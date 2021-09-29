Bard Associates Inc. Invests $362,000 in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,573,000 after acquiring an additional 571,681 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,624,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,024,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,514,000 after purchasing an additional 239,860 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 633,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.6% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 643,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLYM shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of PLYM opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.52 million, a P/E ratio of -20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. Analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

