Barings LLC Sells 11,818 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,818 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $155.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

