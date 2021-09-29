Barings LLC Sells 382 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Barings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Mastercard by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 228.5% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 202.2% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $353.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $349.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

