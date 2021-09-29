Barings LLC Sells 82,603 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Barings LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,603 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

BAC opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $44.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

