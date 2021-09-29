Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $186.68 Million Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,219,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,674 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $186,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,387,000 after buying an additional 183,016 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in LivaNova by 1.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,593,000 after purchasing an additional 65,990 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $102,715,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 49.3% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,698,000 after acquiring an additional 428,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $82,565,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

LIVN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.99. 4,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,039. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $42.99 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average of $81.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

LIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

