Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 239,795 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,909,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 239,795 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 1.84% of CenterPoint Energy worth $267,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.34. 94,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,442,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.