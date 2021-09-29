Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 353,779 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,458,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 353,779 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $105,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Navient by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.85. 189,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,158. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Several research firms have commented on NAVI. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

