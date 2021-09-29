Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €80.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BAS. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Basf in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Basf in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €80.73 ($94.98).

Get Basf alerts:

ETR:BAS opened at €64.81 ($76.25) on Tuesday. Basf has a twelve month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €67.71. The company has a market cap of $59.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.86.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.