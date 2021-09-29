bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.00

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.00 and traded as high as $8.50. bebe stores shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 6,180 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from bebe stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

