Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.43% from the stock’s current price.

BBBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $22.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

