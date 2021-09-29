Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Trading Down 2.8%

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) shares were down 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 357,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRY shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

The stock has a market cap of $581.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 66.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 131,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Berry by 74.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 271,256 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 116,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

