Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Position Cut by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 396.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $107.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.86 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.04 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.99 and its 200 day moving average is $128.76.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BYND shares. Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.