BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.99.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.48. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBL. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 55.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,995 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.