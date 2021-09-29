Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $843.12

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $843.12 and last traded at $843.12, with a volume of 43 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $844.38.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $835.92 and a 200 day moving average of $789.26.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($64.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter.

Biglari Company Profile (NYSE:BH.A)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

