Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Down to $133.38

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $133.38, but opened at $120.00. Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $131.94, with a volume of 6,581 shares traded.

BHVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.05 and its 200-day moving average is $99.22. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

