BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up to $276.52

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $276.52, but opened at $288.44. BioNTech shares last traded at $290.81, with a volume of 8,242 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNTX. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $451.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.46.

Get BioNTech alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of -1.59.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.