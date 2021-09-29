BitMart Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.14 Million (BMX)

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. BitMart Token has a total market capitalization of $47.14 million and $12.05 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitMart Token has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitMart Token coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000654 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00055093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00120322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00177591 BTC.

BitMart Token Profile

BitMart Token is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 643,596,616 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,945 coins. The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . BitMart Token’s official website is www.bitmart.com . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

Buying and Selling BitMart Token

