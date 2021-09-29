Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) CEO Purchases $963,760.00 in Stock

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
BKI opened at $68.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.46. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71.
Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.
About Black Knight
Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.
Recommended Story: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.