Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) CEO Purchases $963,760.00 in Stock

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BKI opened at $68.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.46. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 413.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the second quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 271.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

