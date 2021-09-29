BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Senior Officer Sells C$82,150.28 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) Senior Officer Randall Cook sold 6,165 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total value of C$82,150.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$419,039.70.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at C$12.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.02. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of C$5.82 and a 52 week high of C$36.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on BlackBerry to C$11.50 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.25.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

