BlackHat Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last seven days, BlackHat has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00002123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackHat has a market cap of $2.18 million and $1.77 million worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00065819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00105328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00137281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,845.64 or 0.99916765 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.19 or 0.06875237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.47 or 0.00772992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

