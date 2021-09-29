BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Position Raised by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $12,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after buying an additional 46,922 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,091,000 after purchasing an additional 459,630 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 429,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,522,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.

In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $1,133,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at $18,268,481.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,395 shares of company stock worth $25,041,840. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,566. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.76. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

