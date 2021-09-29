BlackRock Inc. Has $665.77 Million Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,155,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.10% of Ovintiv worth $665,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,463,000 after acquiring an additional 311,305 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 14.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,325,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,387,000 after purchasing an additional 289,013 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Ovintiv by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,993,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,720,000 after purchasing an additional 202,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ovintiv by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,569,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 19,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 917.4% during the 1st quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,353,000 after buying an additional 1,376,152 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OVV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

Ovintiv stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 3.92.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

