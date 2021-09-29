BlackRock Inc. Sells 221,862 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,529,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,862 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Signet Jewelers worth $689,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

SIG opened at $84.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average is $67.75. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $88.50.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.40.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

