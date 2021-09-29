Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.15% of Bill.com worth $26,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,657,000 after buying an additional 452,052 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after buying an additional 392,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after buying an additional 1,765,853 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after acquiring an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $225,525,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $258.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.19 and a 52-week high of $301.99. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.17 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 34,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.30, for a total value of $10,078,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $1,831,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 290,505 shares of company stock worth $70,559,523. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BILL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

