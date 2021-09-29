Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,107 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 1.76% of QuinStreet worth $17,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,966,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,725,000 after acquiring an additional 168,046 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,529,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 78,856 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after acquiring an additional 177,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 75,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 698,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after acquiring an additional 143,408 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other QuinStreet news, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $373,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,463.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 22,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $395,980.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,081 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $961.80 million, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.88.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

