Blair William & Co. IL Buys 5,776 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $34,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $249.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $253.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JLL. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

