Blair William & Co. IL Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 21.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,464 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,050,000 after acquiring an additional 105,686 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.