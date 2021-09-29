Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 7,050 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.33% of Planet Fitness worth $21,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,288,000 after purchasing an additional 290,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,384 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,836,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,294,000 after acquiring an additional 352,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,619,000 after acquiring an additional 316,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

PLNT stock opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 257.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average is $77.79. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

