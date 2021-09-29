Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 133,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,665,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 4,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.72, for a total value of $863,396.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,203 shares of company stock worth $10,510,812 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

Shares of AXON opened at $177.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -164.43 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.26.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

