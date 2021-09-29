Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLND shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:BLND opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

