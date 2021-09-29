BLink Price Reaches $0.0174 on Exchanges (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One BLink coin can now be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BLink has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. BLink has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $36,874.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BLink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00055511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00119535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.86 or 0.00166953 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,728 coins. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.