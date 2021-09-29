Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BVH. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE:BVH opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $566.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.74 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $27.44.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

