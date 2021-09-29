Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.98% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BVH. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.
NYSE:BVH opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $566.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.74 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $27.44.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
