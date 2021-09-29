BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.29

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON BHI opened at GBX 97.80 ($1.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 98.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.73. The company has a market cap of £113.33 million and a PE ratio of 3.52. BMO UK High Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 72.50 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 101 ($1.32).

About BMO UK High Income Trust

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

